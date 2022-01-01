Amazon Original Songs

Lazy (Sweater Beats Remix) [Amazon Original]
Lazy (Sweater Beats Remix) [Amazon Original]
Woosung
Stand Up (feat. The Battle Drum Marching Band) [Amazon Original]
Stand Up (feat. The Battle Drum Marching Band) [Amazon Original]
Papa Roach [feat. The Battle Drum Marching Band]
You've Got Another Thing Coming (Amazon Original)
You've Got Another Thing Coming (Amazon Original)
YONAKA
Big Eater (Amazon Original)
Big Eater (Amazon Original)
The Bad Plus
Sabes a Tequila (Amazon Original)
Sabes a Tequila (Amazon Original)
Grupo Firme
Perfectly Lonely (Amazon Original)
Perfectly Lonely (Amazon Original)
Parker McCollum
Universo Primavera (con Memento & Shari) (Amazon Original)
Universo Primavera (con Memento & Shari) (Amazon Original)
Frenetik&Orang3, Memento & Shari
Papa Was a Rollin' Stone (Amazon Original)
Papa Was a Rollin' Stone (Amazon Original)
The Black Crowes
Quasheba, Quasheba (Amazon Original)
Quasheba, Quasheba (Amazon Original)
Allison Russell
Amazon Originals - Americana
Amazon Originals - Americana
The Black Crowes, Wilco, Allison Russell and more
Hard (Amazon Original)
Hard (Amazon Original)
Shy Carter
Bein' Green (Amazon Original)
Bein' Green (Amazon Original)
Willie Jones
Another Round (Amazon Original)
Another Round (Amazon Original)
Reyna Roberts
Independence Day (Amazon Original)
Independence Day (Amazon Original)
Brittney Spencer

Featured This Week

Mother’s Day
Mother’s Day
Backstreet Boys, Boyz II Men, Kanye West and more
Mother's Day Country
Mother's Day Country
Dan + Shay, Lee Ann Womack, LeAnn Rimes and more
Platino
Platino
Bad Bunny, Karol G, Shakira and more
Rap Rotation
Rap Rotation
Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, Gucci Mane and more
Pop Culture
Pop Culture
Nathan Dawe, Lady Gaga, Lauren Spencer-Smith and more
Country Heat
Country Heat
Kane Brown, Lee Brice, Miranda Lambert and more
Alternative Hits
Alternative Hits
My Chemical Romance, Sub Urban, BENEE and more
Platinum Pop
Platinum Pop
This Is Us Cast, Sam Smith, Taylor Swift and more
Mixtape Asia
Mixtape Asia
Woosung, 88rising, BIBI and more
R&B Rotation
R&B Rotation
Ella Mai, Queen Naija, Big Sean and more
Girl Squad
Girl Squad
Doja Cat, Tove Lo, Sigrid and more
Nectar
Nectar
Tove Lo, Alan Walker, SOFI TUKKER and more
DV8
DV8
My Chemical Romance, BoyWithUke, Sarcastic Sounds and more
TWYG
TWYG
Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, Vance Joy and more
Bad Bunny Nuevo Album + Más

Mental Health Awareness Month

Peaceful Meditation
Peaceful Meditation
Under The Stars, Catching Flies, Tritonal and more
Guided Meditation
Guided Meditation
Eckhart Tolle, Deepak Chopra, Adam Plack, Dalai lama and more
Spa Day
Spa Day
Cloudville, David Lanz, Dunham Froebel and more
Yoga Flow
Yoga Flow
Jonathan Goldman, Laraaji, Karmacosmic and more
Relaxing Piano
Relaxing Piano
Miguel Pérez, Una Luna, Dr. Jess Duckworth and more
Instrumental Chill
Instrumental Chill
WMD, Port Blue, Joey Pecoraro and more
Relaxing Rain Sounds
Relaxing Rain Sounds
Skate Creek Sounds, Natural White Noise - Music for Meditation, Relaxation, Sleep, Massage, Spa, Nature Vibrations and more
Classical for Meditation
Classical for Meditation
Jozef Cejka, Olivia Belli, Ed Carlsen and more
Country for Meditation
Country for Meditation
Old Dominion, Lady A, Keith Urban and more
Pop for Meditation
Pop for Meditation
ZAYN, Tinashe, Passenger and more
Classical Focus
Classical Focus
Anne Akiko Meyers, Fabio Bidini, cocomi and more
Jazz Focus
Jazz Focus
Daniel Glass Trio, Nduduzo Makhathini, Ben Wendel and more
REDISCOVER Enya
REDISCOVER Enya
Enya, Salvatore Ganacci
Best of Liquid Mind
Best of Liquid Mind
Liquid Mind, Dr. Patricia J. Ledesma, Liquid Mind

[RE]DISCOVER

REDISCOVER Maluma
REDISCOVER Maluma
Maluma, Grupo Firme, Reik and more
REDISCOVER Eminem
REDISCOVER Eminem
Eminem, Dr. Dre, Kid Cudi and more
REDISCOVER Metallica
REDISCOVER Metallica
Metallica
REDISCOVER Enya
REDISCOVER Enya
Enya, Salvatore Ganacci
REDISCOVER Coldplay
REDISCOVER Coldplay
Coldplay, BTS, The Chainsmokers and more
REDISCOVER Queen
REDISCOVER Queen
Queen
REDISCOVER Lizzo
REDISCOVER Lizzo
Lizzo, Charli XCX, Caroline Smith and more
REDISCOVER Radiohead
REDISCOVER Radiohead
Radiohead
REDISCOVER P!nk
REDISCOVER P!nk
P!nk, Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim and more
REDISCOVER BTS
REDISCOVER BTS
BTS, Jung Kook
REDISCOVER Drake
REDISCOVER Drake
Drake, Future, Smiley and more
REDISCOVER Kanye West
REDISCOVER Kanye West
Kanye West, Jay-Z, Big Sean and more
REDISCOVER DMX
REDISCOVER DMX
DMX, LL Cool J, The Lox and more
REDISCOVER INXS
REDISCOVER INXS
INXS

Top Playlists

Country Heat
Country Heat
Kane Brown, Lee Brice, Miranda Lambert and more
Mellow '70s Gold
Mellow '70s Gold
Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Billy Joel and more
All Hits
All Hits
Latto, Mariah Carey, Ed Sheeran and more
Classical for Sleep
Classical for Sleep
Stephan Moccio, Bruce Liu, Frédéric Chopin and more
Classic Rock Hits
Classic Rock Hits
Queen, Journey, Black Sabbath and more
Classical Focus
Classical Focus
Anne Akiko Meyers, Fabio Bidini, cocomi and more
Mellow '80s Gold
Mellow '80s Gold
Cyndi Lauper, Michael Jackson, Madonna and more
Today's Country Hits
Today's Country Hits
Dustin Lynch, Michael Ray, Chris Stapleton and more
Viral Hits
Viral Hits
WILLOW, Oskar Cyms, Kay flock and more
Solo Classical Piano
Solo Classical Piano
Alain Lefèvre, Yoav Levanon, Anna Kislitsyna and more
Oldies Hits
Oldies Hits
The Ronettes, Marvin Gaye, Tammi Terrell and more
Pop Culture
Pop Culture
Nathan Dawe, Lady Gaga, Lauren Spencer-Smith and more
Soft Rock Love Songs
Soft Rock Love Songs
Pretenders, Bryan Adams, Styx and more
Feel-Good Classic Rock
Feel-Good Classic Rock
Bryan Adams, ZZ Top, Eagles and more