Summer Playlists

Greatest Summer Songs
Greatest Summer Songs
Katrina & The Waves, Jimmy Buffett, The Drifters and more
Sounds of Summer 2023
Sounds of Summer 2023
FIFTY FIFTY, Metro Boomin, Swae Lee and more
'80s Pool Party
'80s Pool Party
The Cure, The Outfield, The Go-Go's and more
'90s Hip-Hop for Summer
'90s Hip-Hop for Summer
Craig Mack, Dr. Dre, Ice Cube and more
Alternative for Summer
Alternative for Summer
Portugal. The Man, Fall Out Boy, Bakar and more
Beach Party
Beach Party
Harry Styles, Tyga, Jhené Aiko and more
Breezy Summer Classics
Breezy Summer Classics
The Doobie Brothers, Mungo Jerry, Stealers Wheel and more
Christian for Summer
Christian for Summer
Brandon Lake, CAIN, Colton Dixon and more
Classic Rock for Summer
Classic Rock for Summer
Tom Petty, Bryan Adams, Kid Rock and more
Classical for Summer
Classical for Summer
Max Richter, Elena Urioste, Chineke! Orchestra and more
Country for Summer
Country for Summer
Morgan Wallen, Russell Dickerson, Tyler Hubbard and more
Country Beach Party
Country Beach Party
Jake Owen, Brian Kelley, Luke Bryan and more
Sign in and Unlimited access to 100 million songs

The Summer I Turned Pretty

The Summer I Turned Pretty: Playlist
The Summer I Turned Pretty: Playlist
Electric Light Orchestra, Taylor Swift, Kim Petras and more
The Summer I Turned Pretty: Belly
The Summer I Turned Pretty: Belly
Taylor Swift, dodie, Olivia Rodrigo and more
The Summer I Turned Pretty: Jeremiah
The Summer I Turned Pretty: Jeremiah
Dayglow, Grouplove, The Backseat Lovers and more
The Summer I Turned Pretty: Steven
The Summer I Turned Pretty: Steven
Matt Maltese, Cody Fry, Joji and more
The Summer I Turned Pretty: Conrad
The Summer I Turned Pretty: Conrad
Alex G, Current Joys, Modern Baseball and more
REDISCOVER Taylor Swift
REDISCOVER Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift, Joy Williams, John Paul White and more
Lover
Lover
Taylor Swift
Fearless (Taylor's Version)
Fearless (Taylor's Version)
Taylor Swift
All Over The World: The Very Best Of ELO
All Over The World: The Very Best Of ELO
Electric Light Orchestra
THE ALBUM
THE ALBUM
BLACKPINK
WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
Billie Eilish
this is what ____ feels like (Vol. 1-4)
this is what ____ feels like (Vol. 1-4)
Jvke

Featured This Week

Pop Culture
Pop Culture
Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran and more
Rap Rotation
Rap Rotation
Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Joyner Lucas and more
All Hits
All Hits
Morgan Wallen, Lil Durk, Olivia Rodrigo and more
Brand New Music
Brand New Music
Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Uzi Vert, Tainy and more
REDISCOVER Rauw Alejandro
REDISCOVER Rauw Alejandro
Rauw Alejandro, Baby Rasta, Shakira and more
Brand New Music Latin
Brand New Music Latin
Tainy, Bad Bunny, Shakira and more
Breakthrough
Breakthrough
flowerovlove, Sam Barber, Madeline Edwards and more
Hot Singles
Hot Singles
Charli XCX, Coi Leray, David Guetta and more
Alternative Hits
Alternative Hits
Fall Out Boy, Noah Kahan, Thirty Seconds To Mars and more
Country Heat
Country Heat
Josh Ross, Dylan Scott, Carly Pearce and more
EL GÉNERO
EL GÉNERO
Sky Rompiendo, FEID, Myke Towers and more
Nectar
Nectar
Alok, Ava Max, Topic and more
Soundtrack Your Summer

[RE]DISCOVER

REDISCOVER THE '90s: Alternative
REDISCOVER THE '90s: Alternative
Sublime, Green Day, Nirvana and more
REDISCOVER THE '80s: Rock
REDISCOVER THE '80s: Rock
Bon Jovi, Def Leppard, Van Halen and more
REDISCOVER The ’50s: Rock & Roll
REDISCOVER The ’50s: Rock & Roll
Little Richard, Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley and more
REDISCOVER The 2000s: Alternative
REDISCOVER The 2000s: Alternative
The Killers, Jimmy Eat World, blink-182 and more
REDISCOVER THE ‘90s: Country
REDISCOVER THE ‘90s: Country
Garth Brooks, Shania Twain, Tim McGraw and more
REDISCOVER THE ‘90s: Hip-Hop
REDISCOVER THE ‘90s: Hip-Hop
DMX, Snoop Dogg, 2Pac and more
REDISCOVER THE '80s: Hair Metal
REDISCOVER THE '80s: Hair Metal
Guns N' Roses, Mötley Crüe, Warrant and more
REDISCOVER: The ’60s
REDISCOVER: The ’60s
The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Martha Reeves & The Vandellas and more
REDISCOVER The '70s: Rock
REDISCOVER The '70s: Rock
Tom Petty, ZZ Top, Aerosmith and more
REDISCOVER The ’50s
REDISCOVER The ’50s
Elvis Presley, Patsy Cline, Paul Anka and more
REDISCOVER The ’50s: Doo Wop
REDISCOVER The ’50s: Doo Wop
The Marcels, Maurice Williams, the Zodiacs and more
REDISCOVER The '80s: Love Songs
REDISCOVER The '80s: Love Songs
Lionel Richie, Bryan Adams, Madonna and more

A Whole Mood

Acoustic Alternative
Acoustic Alternative
Radiohead, Chris Cornell, Hozier and more
Acoustic Chill
Acoustic Chill
Rachel Platten, Iam Tongi, Ed Sheeran and more
Acoustic Indie
Acoustic Indie
Lizzy McAlpine, Bon Iver, Lana Del Rey and more
Bedroom Pop
Bedroom Pop
Claud, beabadoobee, Clairo and more
Bollywood Heartbreak
Bollywood Heartbreak
Rochak Kohli, Anand Raaj Anand, Rashmi Virag and more
Chill Alternative
Chill Alternative
Lana Del Rey, SYML, Alexander 23 and more
Chill Generation
Chill Generation
Tora-i, Léa Sen, half•alive and more
Chill House
Chill House
Patrick Lite, Alex Keeper, Lastlings and more
Chill Indie
Chill Indie
Angie McMahon, Arlo Parks, Pinegrove and more
Chill Vibes
Chill Vibes
BNXN fka Buju, Amber Mark, Mannywellz and more
crush.
crush.
Dove Cameron, d4vd, Taylor Swift and more
Dystopian Vibes
Dystopian Vibes
Radiohead, Nine Inch Nails, Peter Gabriel and more

Top Playlists

Country Heat
Country Heat
Josh Ross, Dylan Scott, Carly Pearce and more
Mellow '70s Gold
Mellow '70s Gold
Eagles, America, Elton John and more
Upbeat Jazz Commute
Upbeat Jazz Commute
Miles Davis Sextet, Cannonball Adderley Quintet, Ben Webster and more
Classic Rock Hits
Classic Rock Hits
Journey, Queen, The Black Crowes and more
Party for America
Party for America
Bruce Springsteen, Chris Stapleton, Lenny Kravitz and more
Mellow '80s Gold
Mellow '80s Gold
The Police, Eurythmics, Annie Lennox and more
Pop Culture
Pop Culture
Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran and more
All Hits
All Hits
Morgan Wallen, Lil Durk, Olivia Rodrigo and more
Country for Summer
Country for Summer
Morgan Wallen, Russell Dickerson, Tyler Hubbard and more
Relaxing Piano
Relaxing Piano
Emmanuel Despax, Maxence Cyrin, Jacob Mühlrad and more
Solo Classical Piano
Solo Classical Piano
Zlata Chochieva, Joe Hisaishi, Pan Strings and more
Greatest Summer Songs
Greatest Summer Songs
Katrina & The Waves, Jimmy Buffett, The Drifters and more