Our Miss Brooks - Episode 2

The Western Sullivan Public Library and The Act Underground Theatre Company present a vintage 1940’s Radio Series beginning with Our Miss Brooks, written by Al Lewis and directed by Greg Triggs, with sound effects by Alan Kehoe.

In this second episode, “Switchboard Switcheroo”. The professional rivalry between Miss Brooks and Daisy Enright extends into their personal lives. In fact to see these two English teachers engaged in on of their frequent verbal tiffs, one might either one would cut each other throat for a nickel. No, this isn’t so…And yet again… Hilarity rules!

ANNOUNCER – KEN PARKS

MISS BROOKS – HEIDI MOLLENHAUER

DAVIS – KYOSHIN LOHR

WALTER DENTON – MATT NOLEN

OSGOOD CONKLIN – THOMAS CAMBRIDGE

HARRIET CONKLIN – SUSAN MENDOZA

PHILIP BOYNTON – R. SCOTT PORTER

MISS DAISY ENRIGHT– LISA GONSALVES

SOUND & GRAPHICS – ALAN KEHOE

WRITER – AL LEWIS

DIRECTOR – GREG TRIGGS

POD CAST COORDINATION – DALE BLAGROVE

[All rights reserved by Western Sullivan Public Library. For contact information please email pcc@rcls.org.]