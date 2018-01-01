New Releases

Recently Updated Playlists

All Hits
All Hits
Latto, Mariah Carey, Ed Sheeran and more
Viral Hits
Viral Hits
WILLOW, Oskar Cyms, Kay flock and more
Solo Classical Piano
Solo Classical Piano
Alain Lefèvre, Yoav Levanon, Anna Kislitsyna and more
Pop Culture
Pop Culture
Nathan Dawe, Lady Gaga, Lauren Spencer-Smith and more
Feel-Good Classic Rock
Feel-Good Classic Rock
Bryan Adams, ZZ Top, Eagles and more
Feeling Happy
Feeling Happy
Lost Frequencies, Calum Scott, Alesso and more
Acoustic Chill
Acoustic Chill
Forest Blakk, Teddy Swims, Zach Hood and more
Rap Rotation
Rap Rotation
Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, Gucci Mane and more
R&B Rotation
R&B Rotation
Ella Mai, Queen Naija, Big Sean and more
Fresh Country
Fresh Country
Nate Smith, Dylan Scott, Jimmie Allen and more
Lo-Fi Hip Hop
Lo-Fi Hip Hop
Hörüz Beats, Hoffy Beats, Softy and more
Instrumental Love Songs
Instrumental Love Songs
Anne Akiko Meyers, Jason Vieaux, Yo-Yo Ma and more
Certified Country
Certified Country
Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Lee Brice and more
Feel-Good Country
Feel-Good Country
Kelsea Ballerini, Russell Dickerson, Jordan Davis and more